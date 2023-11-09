New and Exclusive Black Friday Deals on Hisense TVs

Get ready for the biggest shopping event of the year – Black Friday! Hisense is making waves offering exclusive discounts on their 2023 TV lineup weeks before the actual event. Now is the perfect time to upgrade your home theater and indulge yourself or find the ideal gift for your loved ones.

One standout deal from Hisense is their mid-tier U7 TV. Priced at just $899.99 (originally $997.99), this 75-inch TV is an absolute steal. Its regular price alone is a fantastic value, but with an additional $98 discount, it’s an opportunity you shouldn’t miss. Equipped with two 144Hz HDMI ports, Dolby Vision IQ HDR support, and compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant, the U7 TV is a versatile powerhouse. With a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, you can expect a captivating display with vibrant colors, superb contrast, and excellent picture quality for gaming, movies, and more.

By taking advantage of this incredible deal now, you’ll have the U7 TV just in time for the holiday season. No need to worry about stock availability or shipping delays that often plague the holiday rush. Plus, with a price tag this low, it’s unlikely you’ll find a better offer.

Hisense doesn’t stop at the U7 TV; they have a range of other exciting offers for Black Friday. Check out the following deals:

– Hisense 55U6K: $348 (originally $398)

– Hisense AX5125H: $349.99 (originally $449.99)

– Hisense 55U7K: $479.99 (originally $548)

– Hisense 75A6H: $498 (originally $699.99)

– Hisense 65U6K: $498 (originally $548)

– Hisense 65U7K: $699.99 (originally $1,049.99)

– Hisense 55U8K: $748 (originally $1,099.99)

– Hisense 65U8K: $1,048 (originally $1,399.99)

– Hisense 100U8K: $3,999.99 (originally $4,999.99)

With such a wide range of options, you’re sure to find the perfect TV to suit your needs and budget. Don’t miss out on these exclusive Black Friday discounts from Hisense and elevate your entertainment experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Are these Hisense TVs from the 2023 lineup?

A: Yes, all the mentioned Hisense TVs belong to the 2023 lineup.

Q: Can I use the U7 TV for gaming?

A: Absolutely! The U7 TV comes with two 144Hz HDMI ports specifically designed for gaming.

Q: What is Dolby Vision IQ HDR?

A: Dolby Vision IQ HDR is a technology that optimizes picture quality based on the content’s genre, lighting conditions, and ambient surroundings, providing a more immersive viewing experience.

Q: Do these TVs support voice assistants?

A: Yes, the Hisense TVs mentioned in the deals are compatible with both Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant.

Q: How long will these Black Friday deals last?

A: The exact duration of the deals may vary, but they are expected to be available for a limited time during the Black Friday period. It’s advisable to make your purchase sooner rather than later to avoid missing out.