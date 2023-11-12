Upgrade Your Nintendo Switch with Hori’s D-Pad Controller

If you’re a Nintendo Switch owner, you’re likely familiar with the limitations of the Joy-Con controllers. While they get the job done, they are not without their flaws. One of the biggest complaints from gamers is the lack of a dedicated D-pad on the left Joy-Con. Thankfully, Hori has come to the rescue with their Switch D-pad Controller.

Unlike other Joy-Con replacements, Hori’s Switch D-pad Controller is a single left Joy-Con, meaning you’ll need to continue using your right Joy-Con. However, this controller is the perfect solution if you crave the precision and familiarity of a D-pad. The Hori Switch D-pad Controller features a t-shaped D-pad similar to those found on the Switch Pro Controller and older Nintendo consoles.

The good news is that Hori offers multiple versions of their D-pad Controller. If you’re a Super Mario fan, you can get the Super Mario-themed variant on sale for just $19 on Amazon (down from $30) for Black Friday 2023. Zelda enthusiasts, on the other hand, can grab the Zelda-themed controller for a discounted price of $23.58 (normally $30). The Zelda version is also available in bundles with a comfort grip for $35 (normally $45) or a compact Switch stand for $37 (normally $45). And let’s not forget about Pokémon lovers – there’s a Pikachu-themed Hori D-pad Controller available for $25 (normally $30) too. The Pikachu version is also offered in bundles with the Comfort Grip for $38 (was $45) or a Switch Stand for $37.

It’s worth noting that the Hori Switch D-pad Controller maintains the design of the standard Joy-Con, minus the D-pad and unique paint job. As an officially licensed Nintendo product, it seamlessly blends with your Switch, whether you’re playing in handheld or portable mode.

If you’re looking to enhance your gaming experience on the Nintendo Switch, Hori’s D-pad Controller is certainly worth considering. Its ergonomic design and precise controls will elevate your gameplay, and with the current discounts on Amazon, now is the perfect time to upgrade.

FAQ:

Q: Can I use the Hori Switch D-pad Controller with both the Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED models?

A: Yes, the Hori Switch D-pad Controller is compatible with both the standard Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED models.

Q: Do I need to buy two Hori Switch D-pad Controllers?

A: No, the Hori Switch D-pad Controller is sold individually, so you’ll only need to purchase one if you want to replace the left Joy-Con.

Q: Are there any other Hori controllers and accessories on sale?

A: Yes, Amazon offers discounts on other Hori controllers and accessories, including the Split Pad Pro Joy-Con replacement controllers.