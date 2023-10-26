Experience the Best of Cairns with Our Hotel Partners

Are you ready for an unforgettable experience at Cannes in Cairns? This highly anticipated event for the advertising, marketing, and media industry is back, and it promises to be bigger and better than ever before. With an expected increase in delegates compared to last year, you definitely don’t want to miss out!

When you book with one of our four hotel partners, not only will you enjoy a specially curated price for festival attendees, but you’ll also be just a stone’s throw away from all the action. Immerse yourself in the essence of this tropical paradise with eco-friendly design elements, immersive rainforest spa experiences, and locally sourced farm-to-table dining.

Pullman Cairns International

Experience the ultimate business-friendly stay at Pullman Cairns International. With spacious hotel rooms, meeting spaces, and conference & event facilities, this hotel is perfect for those attending Cannes in Cairns. Located in the heart of Cairns, it offers easy access to fine dining and casual eating options, ensuring a convenient and enjoyable stay.

Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort

For business guests, Novotel Cairns Oasis Resort is an excellent choice. Situated within close proximity to popular attractions such as the Esplanade and the Reef Casino, this impressive resort offers a wide variety of restaurants, bars, and shops to explore during your downtime.

DoubleTree Hilton Cairns

Surrounded landscaped tropical gardens with stunning views of the Coral Sea, DoubleTree Hilton Cairns is a true oasis for business travelers. With on-site meeting rooms and a 24-hour fitness center, this oceanfront hotel provides all the amenities you need for a productive and enjoyable stay. Plus, it’s conveniently located within walking distance of major attractions like Cairns Aquarium and the city center.

Hilton Cairns

Set amidst lush tropical greenery on the Cairns’ waterfront, Hilton Cairns offers an executive lounge, on-site dining, and well-equipped meeting rooms. Just a short distance from The Reef Terminal and the Cairns Esplanade, it provides a perfect blend of convenience and luxury.

As you prepare to immerse yourself in the kaleidoscope of creativity at Cannes in Cairns, remember to secure your Super Early Bird tickets before they sell out. With our hotel partners, you’ll not only enjoy a remarkable festival experience, but also a memorable stay that perfectly mirrors the beauty of Tropical Queensland.

FAQ

Can I book accommodation directly through the hotel?

Yes, you can book your accommodation directly with any of our hotel partners. Simply visit their websites or contact them directly to secure your reservation at the specially curated price for Cannes in Cairns attendees.

What is the expected number of delegates this year?

While the exact number of delegates is yet to be confirmed, we anticipate that there will be a larger turnout compared to last year. Cannes in Cairns continues to attract professionals from the advertising, marketing, and media industry, making it a highly sought-after event.

Do the hotel partners offer any additional amenities?

Yes, each hotel partner offers a range of amenities to enhance your stay. From meeting spaces and conference facilities to fitness centers and on-site dining options, you’ll find everything you need for a comfortable and enjoyable experience. Be sure to check each hotel’s website for more details on their specific offerings.