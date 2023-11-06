Upgrade Your Gaming Experience with Early Black Friday Deals on Nintendo Switch OLED Bundles

If you’re an avid gamer looking to elevate your gaming experience, you’re in luck! EE has unveiled some exciting early Black Friday deals on their online store, and one of the standout offers is the discounted Nintendo Switch OLED bundles.

For a limited time, you can get your hands on the Zelda-themed Nintendo Switch OLED console bundled with the highly acclaimed Mario Wonder game for just £318.98. Simply use the code ‘5GAMEDAYEE’ at checkout to avail of this fantastic deal. This bundle is perfect for those who want to immerse themselves in the captivating world of Zelda while enjoying the new and improved OLED console.

Alternatively, if you’re more inclined towards the latest Zelda game, EE has got you covered as well. They are offering a separate bundle that includes the matching console along with the sought-after Zelda game. By using the same discount code at checkout, you can purchase this bundle for just £333.80.

These Nintendo Switch OLED bundles are a rare find, especially when they come with the latest first-party offerings from the company. Whether you’re looking to replace your aging Switch handheld or dive into the world of Nintendo for the first time, these bundles provide the perfect opportunity to do so.

The Nintendo Switch OLED boasts significant upgrades over the standard Switch console. With 64GB of storage, you can now save more games without constantly relying on a micro SD card. The inclusion of an ethernet connection in the dock ensures a stable online gaming experience. And let’s not forget about the vibrant OLED display, which enhances your visuals and brings your games to life.

Take advantage of these early Black Friday deals on Nintendo Switch OLED bundles and elevate your gaming experience to new heights. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to own the latest and greatest hardware and games from Nintendo. Upgrade your gaming setup today!

FAQ

1. Can I use the discount code for other Nintendo Switch consoles or games?

No, the discount code ‘5GAMEDAYEE’ is specifically valid for the Nintendo Switch OLED bundles mentioned in the article.

2. How long do these early Black Friday deals last?

The duration of the deals may vary, so it’s recommended to check the EE online store for the most up-to-date information on deal availability.

3. Is the OLED display worth the upgrade?

The OLED display offers richer colors, deeper blacks, and improved contrast, providing a more immersive gaming experience. If visuals are important to you, the upgrade is definitely worthwhile.