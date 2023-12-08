Get Ready for Major Beauty Deals at Sephora

If you’re a beauty lover looking for some amazing deals, you’re in luck. Sephora is currently offering a 20% discount on almost everything on their site with the promo code YAYGIFTING. It’s like an early Christmas present for beauty enthusiasts!

While there are thousands of options to choose from, why not take some inspiration from celebrities’ beauty bags? We’ve rounded up 11 fantastic deals that are sure to catch your eye.

First up, Sol de Janeiro’s firming cream, beloved Blake Lively, Dua Lipa, and Selena Gomez, is now 20% off. Don’t miss out on this cult-favorite product.

Augustinus Bader’s luxurious skincare, adored Jennifer Aniston and Hailey Bieber, is also included in the deal. Try it out and see why Kris Jenner reportedly calls it “the crack.”

Rare Beauty’s viral blush, a favorite of Selena Gomez and her friend Francia Raísa, is rarely discounted, so now is the time to grab it. A little goes a long way with this product.

And if you’re looking to combat frizz, hairstylist Chris Appleton’s secret weapon, now 20% off, is perfect for you. Jennifer Lopez and Kim Kardashian trust this formula on their A-list tresses.

Laneige’s lip sleeping mask, endorsed Brooke Shields, Kendall Jenner, Nina Dobrev, and Kate Hudson, is nearly 50% off with the discount code. Don’t miss this sweet-smelling set before it sells out.

Meghan Markle is a fan of the original version of a moisturizing hair mask available at Sephora. Take her word for it and give it a try.

Pillow Talk Charlotte Tilbury is a must-have for achieving a pale pink pout. This set, with an original value of $84, includes the iconic lipstick loved Meghan Markle and Britney Spears.

For a sparkling gift, consider Grande Cosmetics. Brooke Shields-approved, this set is the perfect size for gifting.

Beyoncé’s go-to setting spray, used during her “Renaissance” tour, is now available for under $30. Don’t miss out on this spray that quickly sold out after Beyoncé’s endorsement.

Lastly, Olaplex’s hair repair line, loved Kim Kardashian and Billie Eilish, is a hit for a reason. Give your hair some love and try these renowned products.

These deals won’t last forever, so make sure to take advantage of the Sephora discount while you can. Happy shopping!