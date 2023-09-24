NHL Player Nic Kerdiles Dies in Motorcycle Accident: A Tribute to His Life

Nic Kerdiles, a former NHL player and the ex-fiancé of reality TV star Savannah Chrisley, tragically passed away at the age of 29 in a motorcycle accident. The incident occurred in Tennessee, early Saturday morning, when Nic, who was riding his Indian motorcycle, ran through a stop sign and collided with a driver’s BMW. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Just hours before his untimely death, Nic had shared a photo of himself riding his motorcycle on his Instagram Story, captioning it “Night rider.” This heartbreaking loss has left his family, loved ones, and fans devastated.

Nic Kerdiles, an Irvine native, made history as the first player from Orange County to play for the Anaheim Ducks in 2017. The Ducks paid tribute to him on Instagram, expressing their sorrow and sending their deepest condolences to his family.

Nic and Savannah began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019, but unfortunately, their relationship came to an end in September 2020. In an Instagram post at the time, Savannah wrote, “Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There’s no hatred between the two of us… and in all honesty… that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another, but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”

Since their split, Nic did not publicly date anyone and focused on his real estate career in Nashville. He was born and raised in Lewisville, Texas, gaining recognition from his appearance on the reality TV series “Chrisley Knows Best” while dating Savannah.

Nic Kerdiles is survived his parents, Michel Kerdiles and Nathalie De Larminat-Kerdiles, as well as his two sisters. The sudden loss of this talented young athlete has left a void in the sports and entertainment world, and he will be deeply missed.

