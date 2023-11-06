Savannah Chrisley Shows How Romance With Robert Shiver “Just Works” With PDA Photos

Lindsay—a former beauty pageant queen and Auburn University cheerleader—was arrested in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill Robert several months after the two filed for divorce in the United States, according to NBC News. She was released on bail Aug. 9, telling Page Six at the time that the legal ordeal has been “really tough.”

E! News previously reached out to Lindsay’s attorney for comment on the accusation but did not hear back.

On Nov. 5, Savannah posted more photos of herself and Robert on Instagram Stories, captioning the post with a quote reading: “You deserve to be happy. You deserve to live a life that lights you up. Don’t ever forget that.”

(E! and NBC News are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)