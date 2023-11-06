Enjoying New Love: Savannah Chrisley and Robert Shiver Take Their Relationship to the Next Level

Savannah Chrisley, the 26-year-old host of the Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, is embracing love in her life in a whole new way. She recently shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram that showed her and her boyfriend, Robert Shiver, indulging in some public displays of affection. The pictures captured a sweet moment as the couple kissed, radiating happiness and bliss.

Chrisley and Shiver began dating earlier this year, and it seems that their relationship has blossomed into something truly special. Despite facing their own challenging circumstances, they have found solace and support in each other’s arms. Chrisley previously expressed her belief that their connection was a divine arrangement, as they both navigate difficult circumstances. For Chrisley, it involves her parents’ legal issues and incarceration, while Shiver has experienced a serious threat to his life.

Shiver’s estranged wife, Lindsay, has been accused of conspiring to have Shiver killed a hitman, according to The New York Post. Amid all the chaos, Chrisley has taken on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings, Grayson and Chloe. This added layer of responsibility has made her appreciate having Shiver in her life even more. She described him as an incredible communicator, a remarkable parent, and an overall exceptional human being. Chrisley has learned invaluable lessons from him and continues to feel grateful for the beauty they have found in the midst of adversity.

As the new chapter in Chrisley’s love life unfolds, she has also taken the time to address her previous engagement to Nic Kerdiles. In response to comments from her online followers, Chrisley clarified that she and Kerdiles had been broken up for a significant amount of time before she started dating Shiver. She emphasized that they had tried to make things work but ultimately realized they were better off apart. Despite their love for each other, it was clear that the relationship just wasn’t meant to be.

Moving forward, Chrisley sees her recent decisions as opportunities for growth and self-discovery. She recently left the reality show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, recognizing the detrimental effects of her perfectionist tendencies. Chrisley hopes that her choice to quit the show will serve as a valuable lesson for her siblings. She wants them to understand that it’s okay to fail and that giving your best effort is sometimes more than enough. Realizing the importance of self-compassion, Chrisley has chosen to prioritize her well-being and happiness.

