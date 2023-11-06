Savannah Chrisley Flaunts New Relationship with Robert Shiver

Savannah Chrisley, known for her appearance on the reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best,” has finally gone public with her boyfriend, Robert Shiver. The couple, who have been dating for nearly two months, made their relationship Instagram-official with a series of adorable photos.

In the pictures, Savannah can be seen looking lovingly at Robert, while he flashes a charming smile and wraps his arm around her. The couple is all smiles as they lean in for a sweet kiss. Savannah captioned the post with a heartfelt message, “Sometimes… it just works ❤️.”

Savannah, dressed in a gray sweater and jeans, looks radiant as she poses next to her new man at a bar. Robert, a father of three, opts for a casual look with light-wash jeans, a brown long-sleeve top, and a baseball hat representing his alma mater, Auburn University.

The couple also shared some lighthearted moments on the dance floor, which Savannah documented on her Instagram Story. Alongside the photos, she shared a quote from Coco Calla: “‘You deserve to be happy. You deserve to live a life that lights you up. Don’t ever forget that.'”

It was two months ago when Savannah confirmed her relationship with Robert during an episode of the “Viall Files” podcast. She revealed that Robert’s estranged wife had allegedly plotted to kill him. Despite the shocking situation, Savannah joked that her own parents’ legal troubles gave her a perspective on someone with a rocky past.

When asked about her intentions with Robert, Savannah expressed her desire to protect and love him, regardless of where their relationship may lead. She described him as an “amazing human being” and mentioned how she has learned a lot about parenting from him, as she is now the legal guardian of her teenage brother and niece.

Prior to dating Robert, Savannah was engaged to Nic Kerdiles. However, their engagement was called off in 2020, and Nic tragically passed away in September of this year due to a motorcycle accident.

