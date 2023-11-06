New Title: Savannah Chrisley Finds Strength and Lessons in Challenging Relationship with Robert Shiver

After recently making their relationship Instagram official, reality TV star Savannah Chrisley is discovering valuable life lessons and personal growth through her connection with Robert Shiver. Shiver, a former NFL star and survivor of a harrowing murder-for-hire plot, has left an indelible impact on Chrisley’s life.

Acknowledging her initial openness about their relationship on “The Viall Files” podcast, Chrisley now aims to protect the intricacies of their connection. Reflecting on the experience, she humorously admitted that sharing her innermost thoughts on the show may not have been the wisest decision, making her more cautious in the future.

“The relationship with Robert is going really well,” Chrisley shared with Us Weekly. “I’m incredibly thankful to have such an amazing person in my life.”

Despite not being a mother herself, Chrisley has recently taken on the role of guardian for her younger brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10, due to her parents’ legal troubles. The added responsibility of parenting has taught her priceless lessons, and Shiver has played a significant role in helping her navigate these new challenges.

According to Chrisley, Shiver’s unwavering support and presence, even during difficult times, have made a profound impact on her. She described him as an exceptional human being who consistently shows up, demonstrating his loving and caring nature.

While Shiver has three children with his estranged wife Lindsay Shiver, their relationship has been fraught with turmoil. Lindsay made headlines when she allegedly orchestrated a murder-for-hire plot against Robert. Savannah, however, remains unfazed the circumstance, stating, “This guy that I’m talking to, his wife just tried to kill [him]. It’s fine. He’s a normal person, and I love it.”

Maintaining respect for the complexities involved, Savannah is committed to maintaining their privacy. She has explicitly stated that she will never publicly disclose details about their relationship while also expressing her admiration for Lindsay and the children.

