New Love: Savannah Chrisley Confirms Relationship with Robert Shiver

Savannah Chrisley, known for her role on the reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best,” has finally gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Robert Shiver. The couple shared some adorable and cozy photos on social media, leaving no doubt about their affection for each other.

In the pictures, Savannah can be seen gazing lovingly into Robert’s eyes, and in another, they are caught sharing a sweet kiss. Savannah opted for a casual yet chic look, wearing jeans and a beige sweater, while Robert sported jeans, a long-sleeved shirt, and a baseball cap.

Although the public confirmation of their relationship is recent, rumors began circulating in September when Savannah posted a photo of their hands intertwined on her Instagram Stories. Fans and followers were quick to speculate about the nature of their connection.

While appearing on an episode of the popular podcast “Viall Files” about a month ago, Savannah mentioned that she was seeing someone. This led to even more curiosity and anticipation from her supporters, who were eager to learn more about her new love interest.

In an interview with People magazine, Savannah expressed her gratitude for having such an incredible person in her life. She emphasized that Robert is a positive influence and shows immense love and care, especially towards her siblings Grayson and Chloe. Savannah has taken on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings while their parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are currently serving time in prison.

Robert Shiver is no stranger to the limelight either. He and his ex-wife Lindsay Shiver have made headlines over the past year. While the details of their publicized separation remain undisclosed, it seems that both Savannah and Robert have found solace and happiness in each other’s company.

Savannah Chrisley’s new relationship with Robert Shiver not only brings joy to her life but also serves as a reminder that love can bloom in unexpected places. Amidst the challenges they face, Savannah and Robert have found solace and support in each other, creating a strong and loving bond.

