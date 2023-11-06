Savannah Chrisley Makes Relationship with Robert Shiver Official on Instagram

Savannah Chrisley, star of the hit reality show “Chrisley Knows Best,” has recently taken to Instagram to share some heartwarming pictures with her boyfriend, Robert Shiver. The couple has officially made their relationship public with these cozy snapshots, capturing moments of love and affection.

In one of the photos, Savannah is seen gazing lovingly at Robert, while another picture shows the couple sharing a romantic kiss. Both of them are dressed casually, with Savannah wearing jeans and a beige sweater, and Robert sporting jeans, a long-sleeved shirt, and a baseball cap.

This new development in their relationship comes as no surprise to fans who have been following Savannah’s journey. She first hinted at her romance on an episode of the “Viall Files” podcast about a month ago. Following that, she confirmed that she is dating someone during an interview with People magazine.

When asked about her new relationship, Savannah expressed her gratitude for having such an incredible person in her life. She praised Robert for being a positive influence on her and her siblings, Grayson and Chloe. With their parents currently serving time in prison, Savannah has taken on the role of caretaker and is thankful for Robert’s love and support during this challenging time.

While Savannah’s love life is blossoming, Robert Shiver has had his fair share of media attention as well. He was previously married to Lindsay Shiver, and their divorce made headlines in the past year.

