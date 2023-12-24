Title: Experience the Festive Spirit the Waterfront in Savannah

Amidst the holiday season, Savannah’s waterfront is all set to host a grand celebration that promises to bring joy and merriment to the community. “Christmas on the River” is an event that invites everyone to come together and immerse themselves in the festive spirit.

This exciting event offers a unique opportunity to explore the charming restaurants and shops that line the waterfront. Visitors can indulge in delicious treats and find special gifts for their loved ones while supporting local businesses. The vibrant atmosphere is enhanced the presence of live music, creating a lively backdrop for the festivities.

One of the highlights of Christmas on the River is a colorful parade that showcases the creativity and enthusiasm of the community. Spectators can witness beautifully decorated floats and talented performers as they make their way through the streets, spreading cheer and joy. The parade is a true spectacle and a must-see for both residents and tourists.

Celina Ledford, representing event partner HIS Radio 91.9, emphasizes the significance of such community gatherings. “It’s important for us to come together as a community in general, and to have moments like this where we can celebrate different seasons. And so, for Savannah to put on an event downtown, where the masses can come no matter who they are and just gather around together and have a good time, I think it’s important to have fun.”

As the event comes to a close on Sunday at 4 p.m., it presents the perfect opportunity for families and friends to indulge in one last day of festive revelry. The memories created at Christmas on the River will undoubtedly be cherished for years to come.

For more detailed information about Christmas on the River and to plan your visit, please visit the event’s official website. Don’t miss out on this wonderful celebration that captures the essence of the holiday season in Savannah.