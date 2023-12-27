Cristiano Ronaldo’s dominance in the world of football continues as he ends 2023 as the top goal-scorer. The Portuguese forward, who joined Al-Nassr earlier this year, has become the leading scorer, surpassing top players like Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe.

Ronaldo’s exceptional performance was evident in his recent match against Al-Ittihad, where he scored a brace, bringing his goal tally to an impressive 53 for the year. This accomplishment places him at the top of the scoring charts, leaving his competitors trailing behind with 52 goals each.

Throughout the season, Ronaldo has been a vital player for Al-Nassr, delivering 23 goals and 11 assists across various competitions. In addition, he currently leads the race for the top-scorer in the Saudi Pro League, with an astounding 19 goals to his name.

Despite Ronaldo’s outstanding individual achievements, it is worth noting that Al-Nassr is currently in second place in the Saudi Pro League, trailing behind Al-Hilal seven points. Nonetheless, Ronaldo’s contributions have played a significant role in keeping his team in contention for the league title.

The ongoing rivalry between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has sparked countless debates among football fans, with opinions divided on who truly deserves the title of the greatest of all time (GOAT). While Messi may have supporters who claim he has completed football, Ronaldo’s remarkable goal-scoring record consistently silences his critics and solidifies his status as one of the game’s legends.

As we bid farewell to 2023, it is clear that Ronaldo’s prowess as a goal-scorer remains unmatched. His determination, skill, and passion for the game have earned him the title of the Scoring King, leaving an enduring mark on the world of football.