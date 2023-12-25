High Number of F-15 Crashes Raises Concerns about Aircraft’s Reputation

According to the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense (MoD), an F-15 fighter jet of the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) crashed on December 7, resulting in the death of the two crew members on board. The crash occurred during a routine training flight at the King Abdulaziz Air Base in Dhahran. An investigation has been initiated to determine the cause of the accident.

This is the second F-15 crash in Saudi Arabia this year, following a fatal incident that took place in July during a training exercise. The consecutive crashes have cast a shadow over the impeccable reputation of the F-15, which is extensively used several countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Israel, Qatar, South Korea, and Singapore.

The Israel Air Force (IAF) has employed the F-15 extensively in bombing runs against targets in the Gaza Strip. In fact, the majority of the dropped bombs belong to the United States-designed Mk80 family, a weapon system in service since the Vietnam War.

Israel has become the first export market for the F-15, with two primary variants, namely the F-15I “Ra’am” and the F-15 “Baz.” Additionally, the Israel Air Force has requested the United States to purchase 10 of the most advanced variant, the F-15EX, and has hinted that it may increase the order in the future.

The F-15 has a remarkable track record, with 104 air-to-air victories without suffering a single loss to enemy aircraft until 2008. However, the recent string of crashes in Saudi Arabia raises concerns about the aircraft’s reputation as one of the world’s premier dogfighters.

As investigations into the crashes continue, it is essential for the authorities to identify any potential issues or flaws in the F-15’s design or maintenance. Addressing these concerns is vital to maintain the trust and confidence of the countries that rely on the F-15 for their air defense and combat operations.