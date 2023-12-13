Ancient Arabian Deities: Rediscovering Saudi Arabia’s Rich Heritage

Summary: In Saudi Arabia, there is a growing movement on social media advocating for the revival of ancient Arabian deities as an integral part of the country’s national heritage. While this movement coincides with efforts to transform Saudi Arabia’s identity, it has sparked a debate on the role of pre-Islamic history and the importance of ancient symbols.

Several social media users in Saudi Arabia have been sharing images and information about ancient Arabian deities, such as the goddess Al-Uzza, emphasizing the significance of these figures in the country’s history. One user argued that regardless of their religious beliefs, ancient history should be considered part of Arabic history. They also highlighted the Saudi government’s focus on promoting these ancient gods, potentially for tourism purposes.

Another user highlighted the existence of three main goddesses in the pre-Islamic Arabian pantheon, Al-Lat, Manat, and Al-Uzza. They described these deities as symbols of female empowerment and challenged the stereotype of female infanticide, arguing that women were revered in ancient Arabian culture.

However, some social media users blamed the Sahwa (Awakening) movement for neglecting the pre-Islamic history and failing to utilize ancient Arabian symbols to promote tourism and national heritage. They argued that the movement had erased historical awareness and distorted the concept of heritage and identity.

There is a divide among social media users, with some supporting the promotion of ancient Arabian deities as a celebration of Saudi Arabia’s rich heritage, while others view it as a form of pagan idol worship or secularization of society.

This growing debate reflects the ongoing transformation in Saudi Arabia’s national identity and highlights the need to balance religious and historical narratives in defining the country’s cultural heritage. By revisiting ancient Arabian deities and symbols, Saudi Arabia has the opportunity to rediscover and embrace its diverse historical roots while crafting a more inclusive national identity.