New Wave of Saudi Nationalism Challenges Religious Identity

A recent surge in social media accounts in Saudi Arabia is advocating for the revival of ancient Arabian deities as a part of the country’s national heritage. This movement is seen as a divergent attempt to replace the kingdom’s religious identity with a more nationalist one. While some Saudis argue that these ancient gods and goddesses are intrinsic to the peninsula’s history, others view it as a threat to the Islamic faith.

The accounts shared images and descriptions of rituals surrounding the ancient Arabian goddess Al-Uzza, emphasizing the importance of preserving their cultural past. One user stated that Saudis are deeply connected to their history regardless of their religious beliefs. The Saudi government has been supporting the preservation and promotion of ancient Arabian gods and goddesses, recognizing their significance in shaping the nation’s identity.

This movement also highlights the role of women in pre-Islamic Arabian culture. Advocates argue that the veneration of goddesses like Al-Lat, Manat, and Al-Uzza symbolizes female empowerment, challenging the stereotypical and distorted image of female infanticide. They claim that Arabian women were revered as ideal and integrated members of society, allowing the belief in goddesses to flourish.

Opponents of this revival movement blame the impact of the Sahwa (Awakening) movement, which previously opposed the exploitation of ancient Arabian pagan deities for tourism purposes. They argue that the Sahwa movement distorted history, civilization, heritage, antiquities, and identity, demonizing any discussion of antiquities as polytheistic.

The push to revive ancient Arabian deities aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to develop its national heritage sites and promote tourism. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has spearheaded significant reforms since 2017, including the rounding up and arrest of Sahwa movement figures. These reforms have aimed to modernize and open up Saudi society, while also reclaiming and preserving the country’s historical and cultural assets.

However, this revival of national heritage has not been without controversy. While some people see it as a necessary reconnection to their past, others, including religious figures, criticize it as a revival of a polytheistic pantheon that contradicts Islamic teachings. There are suspicions that these social media accounts may be influenced external entities or supported the Saudi government, though these claims remain unconfirmed.

As the Saudi government continues to promote its nationalist narrative and historical identity, it faces criticism for distancing itself from its religious roots. The tension between nationalism and religious identity will undoubtedly be a topic of ongoing debate within Saudi society.