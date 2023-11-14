Denial of Official Account on WhatsApp Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat)

The Saudi General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has recently come forward to deny the presence of any official account on WhatsApp. The directorate has issued a warning regarding the unauthorized accounts that claim to offer services through social networking sites.

In an official statement, the Jawazat emphasized the importance of obtaining information and news exclusively from its official sources. It has urged the public to rely solely on its multiple communication channels to avail services and seek answers to their queries.

As an organization responsible for passport-related matters, the Jawazat understands the significance of safeguarding the credibility and authenticity of its operations. This includes providing accurate and reliable information to beneficiaries. However, it seems that some individuals or entities have resorted to creating misleading WhatsApp accounts, falsely representing themselves as Jawazat officials.

FAQ:

Q: What is the Jawazat?

A: The Jawazat, also known as the Saudi General Directorate of Passports, is the government agency responsible for immigration, passports, and other relevant services in Saudi Arabia.

Q: Why is the Jawazat denying the existence of an official account on WhatsApp?

A: The Jawazat has come forward to deny the presence of an official account on WhatsApp due to unauthorized accounts falsely claiming to provide services. This is to protect the public from potential scams and ensure that accurate information is obtained from official sources.

Q: How should the public obtain information and avail services from the Jawazat?

A: The public is advised to rely solely on the official communication channels of the Jawazat to obtain information and avail services. This includes visiting the official website, contacting the Jawazat through official phone numbers, or visiting their offices in person.

It is imperative for the public to exercise caution when dealing with unofficial accounts claiming to represent government agencies. By adhering to the warnings and advice provided the Jawazat, individuals can ensure their safety and obtain accurate information regarding passport-related matters in Saudi Arabia.