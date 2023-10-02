The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology and Telegram Successfully Remove Millions of Extremist Content

The Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology (Etidal) and the popular messaging platform Telegram have joined forces to combat the spread of extremist content. Their joint efforts have resulted in the removal of a staggering 10,565,178 pieces of extremist content and the closure of 2,069 channels during the third quarter of 2023. This significant achievement serves as a continued effort to counter the dangerous propaganda activities of extremist organizations.

The extremist content and channels that were identified and removed belonged to three prominent terrorist organizations: ISIS, Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, and Al-Qaeda. Among these organizations, ISIS topped the list publishing 4,621,916 extremist content through 997 channels. Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham followed closely with 3,888,863 contents spread across 503 channels. Al-Qaeda ranked third, with 2,054,399 publications across 569 channels.

The report highlights the alarming activity of these organizations. On Thursday, September 21, 2023, ISIS alone published 1,344,482 extremist content in a single day, demonstrating their relentless efforts to spread their extremist ideology. On August 16, 2023, Al-Qaeda created the highest number of channels in a single day, with a total of 43.

Since their collaboration began in February 2022, Etidal and Telegram have effectively removed a total of 38,799,157 pieces of extremist content and closed down 12,287 extremist channels. This partnership aims to create a safer online environment suppressing the dissemination of extremist propaganda.

The success of this joint operation demonstrates the commitment of these organizations to counter extremism and promote tolerance and peace. By removing millions of pieces of extremist content, they contribute to the global efforts against terrorism. It is crucial to continue such collaborations and strengthen measures to prevent the spread of extremist ideologies on online platforms.

