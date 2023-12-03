Boycott TikTok Gains Momentum in Saudi Arabia as Users Speak Out

The recent launch of a campaign accusing TikTok of censoring and banning Saudi accounts expressing positive views about the Kingdom has sparked a growing boycott in Saudi Arabia. Users are outraged over TikTok’s alleged algorithm manipulation and biased treatment, leading many to turn to alternative social platforms and urging others to delete the app with the trending hashtag #BoycottTiktok.

Influential social media personalities, celebrities, and even the Saudi private sector have joined the cause, amplifying the message and motivating others to participate. The boycott has already made an impact, with the Saudi First Division League cutting off its relationship with TikTok and popular news channel The Saudi Post announcing the closure of its accounts on the platform.

TikTok, however, denies allegations of restricting Saudi content and dismisses the boycott as a “coordinated action.” The platform recently launched a dedicated hashtag page for Saudi content in an attempt to rebuild trust, but the campaign continues to gain momentum.

The boycott’s effect on TikTok’s user base is evident, with a decline in the number of Saudi TikTok users since the campaign began. Google Trends data shows a 25 percent decrease in the popularity of the term “TikTok.” Despite efforts to address the concerns, the boycott remains a symbol of public discontent and a defense of Saudi Arabia.

This collective action social media users showcases the growing power of online communities and their ability to hold platforms accountable. TikTok has faced scrutiny in the past, including concerns over data privacy and bias in content related to various conflicts.

The boycott in Saudi Arabia follows similar calls for a TikTok ban in the US and Nepal. The controversies surrounding TikTok demonstrate the need for platforms to navigate user expectations, address concerns, and prioritize transparency to maintain trust in an increasingly interconnected digital world.