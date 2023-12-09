Saudi Data and AI Authority Showcases Advancements in Natural Language Processing

In a recent conference on Empirical Methods in Natural Language Processing, the Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA) made significant strides in highlighting their groundbreaking accomplishments in large-language-model development. Areeb Al-Owisheq, the AI adviser representing the authority, played a pivotal role in a workshop focused on Arabic Language Models, addressing both the challenges and opportunities in this domain.

During her presentation, Al-Owisheq emphasized the SDAIA’s ambitious initiatives, which encompass the construction of expansive language models, the curation of vast Arabic datasets, and the development of linguistic models specifically tailored for the Arabic language. She also underscored the paramount importance of safety considerations in the development of these AI models, demonstrating the authority’s commitment to responsible AI deployment.

The SDAIA’s participation in the conference serves as a testament to Saudi Arabia’s commitment to showcasing their advancements in data and artificial intelligence on a global stage. The authority aspires to position itself as a leader in these cutting-edge technologies, in line with their efforts to transfer, localize, and generate knowledge in the field of artificial intelligence as outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.

During the event, the SDAIA also revealed their latest innovation, the Sawtak (Your Voice) system. Leveraging generative AI techniques, Sawtak is a transformative tool that converts speech into text, surpassing existing applications in the market. The system boasts unparalleled precision in recognizing various local dialects, paving the way for improved communication and accessibility across diverse communities.

In conclusion, SDAIA’s active involvement in conferences and workshops such as these signifies their commitment to advancements in natural language processing and their dedication to driving positive change in the field of artificial intelligence. Through their groundbreaking initiatives and innovative solutions like the Sawtak system, the SDAIA continues to pave the way for a future where AI complements and enhances human experiences.