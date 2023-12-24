Saudi Arabia Obstructing Global Efforts to Fight Climate Change

A new obstacle has emerged at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai, where countries are discussing a potential phaseout of fossil fuels to combat global warming. Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading exporter of oil, has become the biggest opponent to an agreement at the summit, according to negotiators and officials. The Saudi delegation adamantly opposes any mention of fossil fuels in a deal and has also objected to a provision aimed at tripling global renewable energy capacity 2030.

The Saudi opposition is significant because any agreement made at the summit must be unanimously endorsed the participating nations. The United States has also expressed concerns about more ambitious climate change efforts, while India, China, Iran, and Russia have their own reservations about certain aspects of the agreement. Saudi Arabia, however, stands out as the most implacable opponent to any deal on fossil fuels.

The dynamics surrounding the discussion on fossil fuels have shifted this year, as nations most vulnerable to climate change impacts seek a formal statement calling for the end of the fossil fuel era. This has sparked intense debates during the summit. Oil-rich nations in the Persian Gulf view the challenge to the future of fossil fuels as a threat to their own prosperity and livelihoods.

Saudi Arabia, as the most influential country within the OPEC cartel, has made it clear that it will not support a deal that calls for the phase-down or phaseout of fossil fuels. The country argues that technologies like carbon capture and storage could allow for continued use of oil and gas while reducing emissions, but many leaders and environmentalists argue that a transition to cleaner energy sources is necessary.

Inside the negotiating rooms, the Saudi delegation has been accused of using procedural tactics to delay and stymie a deal on fossil fuels. They have given lengthy speeches and argued that the Paris climate agreement only calls for cutting emissions without specifying energy sources. Saudi Arabia has also worked to delay adoption of text around setting goals for climate change adaptation.