Discovering the Beauty Within: Saucy Santana’s Journey as a Makeup Artist

Saucy Santana, known for his viral music tracks, has always captivated the internet. But what many may not know is that Santana entered the entertainment industry as a celebrity makeup artist. Recently, he ventured back into his beauty roots and made waves as the first-ever face of Thread Beauty, a prominent color cosmetics brand.

His journey in beauty started at a young age, influenced his vibrant mother. “My mama was a party girl, always in a new wig, a face beat, and new clothes,” Santana shares. “Growing up, I used to run around trying on her clothes when she was gone, playing in her heels.” His mother, a Mary Kay beauty consultant, provided him with ample makeup products to experiment with, igniting his passion for beauty. Santana honed his skills in high school, practicing makeup on family members until he gained recognition for his talent.

Before pursuing music full-time, Santana gained fame as a makeup artist to celebrities. When asked about his makeup rules, he emphasizes the importance of highlight and wakefulness in the face. Highlighting under the eyes with concealer and using Thread Beauty’s foundation stick and concealer are key steps in his routine. He also praises the brand for their exceptional clear lip gloss. Santana’s finishing touch always involves a radiant glow on his cheeks, serving as his secret weapon to attract attention.

Known for his well-manicured nails, Santana believes that having long nails is a symbol of confidence. “If you have short nails, you can’t ask the man you’re with for money,” Santana jokingly remarks. However, he admits to currently having short nails, which disappoints him.

When it comes to dating, Santana advises taking time and not rushing into a relationship. He emphasizes self-discovery and understanding what a potential partner brings to the table. “You have to date around. Get in the field and see what’s going on,” Santana advises.

As a self-proclaimed “Material Girl,” Santana believes in always being on-trend and exuding an expensive look. “You have to look the part. Somebody has to look at you and be like, ‘Oh, that’s a rich bitch,'” he asserts. Accessorizing plays a vital role in Santana’s fashion choices, highlighting the necessity of having a cute bag to complete any outfit. Hermès, Chanel, and Dior saddlebags are some of his current favorites.

Having a strong circle of friends is of utmost importance to Santana. He values loyalty, open communication, and support within friendships. “You have to be sensitive and vulnerable and just there for each other,” he explains. Santana admits to being selective when it comes to making new friends, as he can easily detect any bad vibes and intentions.

Saucy Santana’s journey as a makeup artist-turned-musician showcases his versatility and passion for the world of beauty. Whether he’s captivating audiences with his music or representing a renowned beauty brand, Santana’s vibrant personality and talent shine through.