Rare Annular Solar Eclipse Draws Crowds in Southern California

A rare annular solar eclipse lit up the skies of Southern California on Saturday morning, drawing crowds of people who gathered in various locations to witness the celestial event. Wearing special solar glasses, spectators gathered in hilltop parking lots and wilderness parks to get a glimpse of the eclipse.

During the peak of the eclipse, which lasted for a couple of hours, the moon covered approximately 70 percent of the sun’s surface. The phenomenon created a stunning image as the moon appeared to form a ring of fire around the sun.

Viewing parties were organized several organizations, including the Orange County Astronomers. The events provided telescopes and solar viewers for the public to safely observe the eclipse without damaging their eyes.

Participants marveled at the sight of the crescent-shaped shadows cast on the ground during the eclipse. The rare event also offered a unique photographic opportunity, and many attendees captured stunning images of the eclipse using cameras and smartphones.

The annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon is at its farthest point from Earth and appears smaller than the sun, resulting in a “ring of fire” effect. This differs from a total solar eclipse where the moon completely covers the sun.

For those who were unable to witness the annular solar eclipse in person, live views of the event were displayed on screens set up at some viewing locations. This allowed people to observe the eclipse in real-time and share in the excitement.

The rare celestial event added a touch of awe and wonder to the warm and bright October morning, creating lasting memories for those who were fortunate enough to witness it.