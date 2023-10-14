Saturday Night Live Season 49: Everything You Need to Know

After a hiatus due to the Writers Guild of America strike, Saturday Night Live (SNL) is set to return for its highly anticipated 49th season on October 14, 2023, at 11:30 p.m. ET. The season premiere will be hosted former SNL cast member Pete Davidson, with musical guest Ice Spice.

The second episode of SNL Season 49 will be hosted international music artist Bad Bunny, who will also perform as the musical guest. Fans are excited to see what this new season has in store for them.

If you’re wondering where to watch the new season of Saturday Night Live, you can live stream it through various platforms. The season premiere will be available to stream on FuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Peacock with Showtime. All three streaming services offer free trials for new subscribers, allowing you to watch SNL for free before committing.

For those unfamiliar with these platforms, FuboTV is a sports-focused live streaming service that provides over 100 live TV channels, including popular networks like ESPN, ABC, NBC, CBS, TLC, and MTV. Its standard package costs $74.99 a month after the free trial and also offers on-demand content and the ability to record shows.

DirecTV Stream is similar to FuboTV and offers a little over 75 live TV channels in its base package. The pricing is the same at $74.99 a month after the free trial. It includes many of the same channels and features as FuboTV.

Additionally, there is Paramount+ with Showtime, a streaming bundle that costs $11.99 per month. While not a live streaming service, Paramount+ allows premium subscribers to watch certain content and specials as they premiere on regular television. This includes new episodes of SNL.

If you’re a Paramount+ Essential subscriber, you won’t have the option to live stream new episodes of SNL. However, you can stream them on-demand the day after they premiere.

As SNL returns for its historic 49th season, fans can expect laughter, stellar performances, and exciting celebrity hosts. Make sure to tune in and enjoy the hilarity that SNL delivers week after week.

Sources:

– SNL Season 49: Everything You Need to Know (source article)