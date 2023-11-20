The Roman Empire Takes Center Stage in Hilarious Saturday Night Live Sketch

A recent episode of Saturday Night Live had viewers rolling with laughter as they delved into the topic of the Roman Empire. Hosted the charismatic Jason Momoa, the sketch revolved around a viral TikTok trend where users ask the men in their lives how often they think about the Roman Empire.

The sketch begins with Momoa sitting on a bed, looking pensive, while his partner sings in the background, curious about what’s on his mind. Starring alongside Kenan Thompson, whose partner also wonders about the thoughts inside her man’s head, the sketch takes a hilarious twist. It turns out that inside their heads, Momoa and Thompson are actually rapping about ancient Rome and its incredible achievements.

Dressed in full gladiator armor, Momoa belts out catchy verses like, “Roman Empire! Ancient Rome! Five times a day it enters in my dome.” His towering presence combined with the gleaming gold armor gives the sketch an extra dose of authenticity.

While the Roman Empire trend has been circulating on the internet for a while now, it’s no surprise that SNL chose someone like Momoa to take a stab at it. With his rugged beard and striking appearance, Momoa perfectly fits the image of a Roman warrior.

The sketch doesn’t stop at Roman musings; it also ponders what women and children think about. According to SNL, women are constantly thinking about astrology, with a witty nod to the Romans’ influence on the subject. As for kids, dinosaurs are their obsession, which adds an adorable touch to the sketch.

Unfortunately, the sketch is not available online at the moment. However, it’s safe to say that SNL fans can’t wait to see it when it finally gets added to the show’s collection of memorable sketches. In the meantime, we can only imagine the hilarity and comedic genius that unfolded on the SNL stage.

