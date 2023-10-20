Instagram has taken legal action against the company known as ‘INVADES’ for allegedly annoying their users with excessive content. ‘INVADES’ is known for encouraging privately educated university students to post frequently on their Instagram stories and occasionally host horse racing events. Instagram decided to take action after noticing a significant increase in unfollowing rates on the day of INVADES’ latest ticket launch.

The annoyance stems from the repetitive nature of the content being shared INVADES, particularly focusing on themes like ‘mullets,’ ‘icks,’ and posing in unconventional ways to give the appearance of having fun. One Exeter student claimed that seeing 48 consecutive ‘INVADES ticket drop’ stories was overwhelming.

In response to the legal action, INVADES initially posted a photo on their Instagram story, captioned “@Zuckerberg, free tickets to Sedgefield if you drop the case.” They followed this with six more stories, including one addressed to the UK Supreme Court, insisting on the correct use of their name. However, their attorneys rejected these attempts, pointing out the incorrect grammar usage of block capitals.

Several well-known brands, including Betfred, Schöffel, Tesco’s own brand vodka, Robinsons squash, and St Johns Ambulance, have offered to contribute to INVADES’ legal fees, recognizing the value their events bring to their respective businesses.

Interestingly, INVADES claimed that being sued would negatively impact the mental health of aspiring BNOCs (Big Names on Campus). However, an insider overheard the INVADES team joking about how much attention they would receive if Zuckerberg were to feature on their Instagram account. Needless to say, the attorneys were not impressed with this response.

