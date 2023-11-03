Israeli Ground Forces Establish Strategic Positions near Gaza City, Indicating Prolonged Operations

Israeli ground forces have been in Gaza for a week, with their focus seemingly centered around Gaza City. While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s military leadership have remained tight-lipped about their push into the Gaza Strip, satellite imagery and social media posts have begun to shed light on their movement and overall strategy.

Based on available satellite images and conversations with military experts, it appears that Israeli forces have encircled Gaza City, likely in preparation for prolonged operations. They can be seen positioned along three axes, two from the north and one from the southeast that has traversed the entire Gaza Strip. Notably, the southeast axis has made significant progress in the first week, as evidenced eyewitness videos showing Israeli tanks engaging with civilian vehicles on the main north-south roads between Gaza City and the southern parts of the strip.

High-resolution satellite imagery captured Planet on October 31 reveals approximately two-dozen Israeli armored vehicles stationed near Salah Al Deen Road. These vehicles are likely deployed to control access and ensure strategic positioning.

This demonstrates a clear intention Israeli forces to establish control over crucial transportation routes, limiting the movement of Hamas militants and potentially enabling further advancements. By encircling Gaza City and consolidating their positions, Israeli forces aim to create a secure base from which to launch targeted operations against Hamas.

The current deployment of Israeli ground forces near Gaza City indicates a longer and more methodical campaign than initially anticipated. This strategic approach demonstrates Israel’s commitment to achieving its objective of dismantling Hamas and ensuring the security of its citizens.

