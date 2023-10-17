The Rise of the Sassy Men: TikTok Embraces Expressive Masculinity

In the world of TikTok, a new movement is challenging societal norms of masculinity. Prayag Mishra, a popular TikTok creator, has gained a massive following embracing his sassy and expressive mannerisms. Previously, the term “sassy” was used to demean men who displayed more feminine traits. However, Mishra has turned the descriptor into a badge of honor and has become the face of the “sassy men” movement on the app.

The “sassy man apocalypse,” a term coined in 2022, highlights the prominence of expressive men with bigger attitudes. Initially, the term was used in derogatory or homophobic ways, but its meaning has shifted over time. TikToks showcasing sassiness as endearing and the opposite of toxic masculinity have gained popularity. Videos of girlfriends showing their boyfriends’ mannerisms have played a significant role in changing perceptions.

Prayag Mishra, who has been creating content for two years, has decided to be radically authentic in his online presence. His snappy one-liners and playful dancing have made him a meme and a heartthrob to his predominantly female fanbase. Raised strong women, Mishra attributes his humor and personality to his upbringing.

Ferlynn Petit-Bell, another TikTok creator, supports expressive men and opposes shaming them for showing their emotions. She finds it refreshing to see men who do not conform to hypermasculine stereotypes. TikTok has created a space where men can embrace their sassy side without judgement.

While the rise of the sassy men movement on TikTok sparks conversations about toxic masculinity, it is important to note that one creator cannot single-handedly solve this issue. Brandon Harris, an assistant professor of communication, suggests that more significant actions are required to challenge toxic masculinity, beyond a TikTok video. The sassy men movement can open dialogue, but it should not be seen as a solution in itself.

Prayag Mishra aims to build a community based on positivity and love. He believes that the internet needs more positive male role models, and he hopes to fill that space. While the movement may not bring about a significant change in societal norms of masculinity, it is encouraging to see men embracing their expressive side and challenging traditional expectations.

Sources:

– Know Your Meme’s online meme database

– Conversation with Prayag Mishra and Ferlynn Petit-Bell

– Interview with Iyosias Wondwossen

– Conversation with Brandon Harris, assistant professor of communication at University of Houston-Clear Lake