Serie A Returns: Monza vs. Sassuolo

The highly anticipated Serie A match between Monza and Sassuolo is set to take place on Monday. Fans can catch the action on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network. Monza, with a current record of 1-3-2, will be facing off against the formidable Sassuolo, who have a record of 3-0-3.

Serie A, also known as Serie A TIM due to sponsorship reasons, is the top professional football league in Italy. It consists of 20 teams who compete for the title each season. The league is widely regarded as one of the best in the world due to the high level of competition and the quality of football played.

Monza, a club based in Monza, Lombardy, is relatively new to Serie A. They gained promotion to the top division for the first time in their history in 2020. Despite their recent elevation, Monza has shown promise on the field, with some notable performances against established teams in the league.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, is a more established club in Serie A. The team, based in Sassuolo, Emilia-Romagna, has been a regular fixture in the top division since their promotion in 2013. Over the years, Sassuolo has built a strong squad and has become known for their attractive style of play.

Both teams will be eager to secure three points in this match and improve their position in the league table. For Monza, a win would be a significant boost as they aim to establish themselves in Serie A. For Sassuolo, a victory would help them maintain their strong start to the season.

