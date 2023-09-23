How to Watch the Serie A Match Between Sassuolo and Juventus

Juventus is set to take on Sassuolo in a highly anticipated Serie A match with the possibility of climbing to the top of the table. The game will be played at the Mapei Stadium in Reggio Emilia, Italy, and will kick off at 12 pm EDT on September 23.

In their last league match, Juventus secured a 3-1 victory against Lazio, claiming their third consecutive win this season. On the other hand, Sassuolo will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 4-2 defeat against Frosinone.

To watch the game, fans in the United States can tune in to Paramount+, which will be broadcasting the match live. For those unable to watch, GOAL will provide live updates throughout the game.

In terms of team news, Sassuolo manager Alessio Dionisi may opt to start Andrea Pinamonti in attack, considering Domenico Berardi’s previous struggles against Juventus. Augustin Alvarez remains unavailable due to injury, while there is some doubt surrounding the participation of Andrea Consigli in goal.

For Juventus, Weston McKennie, despite suffering a knock during training, is expected to play without any treatment. Dusan Vlahovic is likely to partner with Federico Chiesa up front in the absence of Paul Pogba, who is facing a doping ban. Alex Sandro and Mattia De Sciglio are also ruled out due to injuries.

In terms of the head-to-head record, Sassuolo has found it difficult to score against Juventus in their previous encounters. However, with both teams in good form, this match promises to be an exciting encounter.

