This article explores the impact of social media content creators and influencers on different products. While they have a strong social media presence and build trust with their followers, there are also downsides to these influencers. Marketing expert Ryan Townend from WJ Agency discusses this impact in an interview with Chantal Wagner.

Masquerade the Theme of the Firefighters Ladies Gala

The Hub City Optimist Club is organizing the Firefighters Ladies Gala, with the theme of a masquerade. This fundraiser supports the pediatric burn unit and Make-a-Wish, and features a fashion show and a vendor’s alley. Brent Card from the Hub City Optimist Club provides details about the event in an interview with Emily-May Simmonds.

Desk Ergonomics and Posture: Healthy Living

This article explores ways to make desks and workstations more ergonomically friendly, including the use of an ergonomic mouse and standing desk. It also emphasizes the importance of proper posture while working and taking micro-breaks. Physiotherapist Adrianne Vangool from Vangool Wellness shares insights and options for maintaining good posture and taking breaks in this Healthy Living segment.

Saskatoon’s Top Headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Chantal Wagner presents the top headlines in Saskatoon for Tuesday, Oct. 3.