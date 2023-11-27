New Article: MLA Jennifer Bowes Apologizes for Social Media Mistake and Commits to Building Bridges

NDP MLA for Saskatoon University, Jennifer Bowes, has issued a heartfelt apology following her inadvertent liking of a social media post that contained an inflammatory chant. In her statement on Monday, Bowes acknowledged that hate has no place in her province or in Canada, and she expressed her condemnation of Islamophobia and anti-Semitism unequivocally.

The post in question was a carousel on Instagram, which featured multiple photos and videos taken during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the legislature. One of the videos included the controversial chant “From the river to the sea,” a phrase seen some members of Regina’s Jewish community as advocating for the destruction of Israel.

Although the slogan received backlash from some quarters, the organizers of the demonstration defended its use, explaining that they interpret it as a call for the full rights and equality of all people, including Palestinians. Bowes admitted that she did not watch every video in the post before liking it, and it was only later that she became aware of the deep offense and antisemitic connotations it held for some members of the Jewish community.

Jennifer Bowes expressed remorse to anyone who was hurt her inadvertent endorsement of the post, emphasizing that her intention was never to cause further division. Respectfully, she promptly removed her like as a gesture of understanding. Bowes has now taken a proactive approach to bridge-building and has committed to reaching out to both the Jewish and Muslim communities.

She aims to foster a culture of mutual respect, dialogue, and understanding as a way forward in addressing the complex and painful conflict. Bowes understands the importance of engaging with diverse perspectives and learning from different experiences. Her apology serves as a reminder that mistakes can happen, but sincere efforts to repair and build bridges can lead to positive changes in our society.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What did Jennifer Bowes apologize for?

A: Jennifer Bowes apologized for liking a social media post that contained a controversial chant.

Q: Was Jennifer Bowes aware of the chant’s connotations before liking the post?

A: No, Bowes claims she did not look at every video included in the post before liking it and became aware of the offense it caused afterward.

Q: How did Bowes respond to the backlash?

A: Bowes promptly apologized to anyone who was hurt, removed her like, and committed to engaging with the Jewish and Muslim communities.

Q: What is Bowes’ goal in reaching out to these communities?

A: Bowes aims to foster mutual respect, dialogue, and understanding as a commitment to building bridges and addressing the conflict in a positive and inclusive manner.