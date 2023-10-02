Young People in South Africa Find Opportunities on TikTok to Advance Their Careers

Social media platforms like TikTok are providing young people in South Africa with a means to escape the country’s high unemployment rates, according to TikTok’s head of content operations for sub-Saharan Africa, Bianca Sibiya. With daily social media usage averaging 151 minutes globally, Sibiya believes that young people can leverage their time and skills to monetize their content and create new career opportunities.

To support South African content creators, TikTok launched its #LevelUpAfrica program in 2021. This initiative aims to empower and uplift content creators providing them with educational workshops and access to insider knowledge on TikTok’s community guidelines, tools, and safety features. Through these masterclasses, creators gain the knowledge and skills needed to produce engaging and responsible content.

One success story from the program is Atlegang Songo, known as Papi Nicetingz on TikTok. Songo shared his experience, revealing how TikTok gave him a platform to showcase his talent and propelled him towards his acting career. He believes that social media is now demolishing barriers to entry in the entertainment industry, as creators can be scouted based on their abilities displayed on platforms like TikTok.

In addition to advancing their careers, content creators on TikTok have the opportunity to collaborate with brands for campaigns. By monetizing their content, creators can earn income through various avenues, such as inviting people to the app, receiving gifts, or becoming brand influencers or ambassadors.

The success of the #LevelUpAfrica program is evident in the stories of former Lingashoni actress Lerato Nxumalo, who transitioned from being a TikToker to joining e.tv’s popular telenovela Scandal!, and content creator Yoliswa Gumede, who learned the importance of defining her unique selling point as an influencer to build her brand and community on TikTok.

TikTok’s #LevelUpAfrica program is just one part of its broader efforts to grow its presence in sub-Saharan Africa and support the creative aspirations of young people in the region.

