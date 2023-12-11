Saraya Opens Up About Coping with Social Media Criticism

Saraya, former WWE Superstar known as Paige, has been the subject of social media criticism for years. In a recent interview with the Cruz Show, she shared how she deals with such situations.

The wrestler revealed that she has implemented a “social media cleanse” where she completely removes any social media apps from her phone. This allows her to avoid reading comments and comparing herself to others. Saraya emphasized the importance of the environment and people surrounding oneself, stating that she strives to be around individuals who elevate her rather than bring her down.

She also didn’t shy away from voicing her opinion on social media, referring to it as “hell” and “the devil.”

Saraya’s absence from Twitter was questioned fans, with some speculating that she had been fined Bryan Danielson, who is part of the disciplinary committee in AEW. However, Saraya clarified that she voluntarily took a break from social media, without any external influence.

In her latest match on AEW Rampage, Saraya faced tough competition against Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida, Skye Blue, Ruby Soho, and Anna Jay. While she didn’t emerge victorious, Saraya continues to make her mark in the wrestling world.

As for her future, fans are wondering if Saraya will return to WWE, where she gained fame as Paige. Only time will tell if the former champion will step back into the WWE ring.

