Search Warrant Requested for Instagram Account of Suspended Florida GOP Chair in Ongoing Investigation

In a new development, Sarasota police detectives have taken steps to search the Instagram account of suspended Florida GOP Chair Christian Ziegler. The detectives believe that his account may hold crucial evidence related to an ongoing investigation into allegations of rape. Adding to the gravity of the situation, Ziegler is also now under investigation for video voyeurism, according to the search warrant obtained.

The accusations against Ziegler stem from an alleged sexual encounter with a woman, whom he had a prior consensual relationship with alongside his wife, Bridget Ziegler, co-founder of Moms for Liberty. It is alleged that Ziegler recorded the encounter on October 2nd and subsequently showed a two-and-a-half-minute video to detectives, claiming that the encounter was consensual.

The search warrant reveals further details about the accusations against Ziegler. The woman involved in the case states that she and Ziegler have known each other for two decades and had initially agreed to engage in a sexual encounter that also involved Bridget Ziegler. However, when Bridget was unable to be present on the planned day, the encounter was cancelled the woman.

Despite the cancellation, Ziegler allegedly proceeded to go to the woman’s apartment, where he entered and engaged in sexual activity with her. The woman informed detectives that she was not in a position to give consent due to being off-duty and having consumed alcohol throughout the day.

Text and Instagram message exchanges between the woman and Ziegler were discovered on the woman’s phone. The warrant highlights that Ziegler liked using Instagram’s vanish mode in order to conceal messages. Additional conversations recorded as part of the investigation reveal the woman expressing her dissatisfaction with the situation and her fear of Ziegler. Ziegler, in response, apologized for causing her distress, emphasized their longstanding friendship, and denied any wrongdoing.

Detectives now seek access to Ziegler’s Instagram account, as the messages exchanged using vanish mode have disappeared. They have approached Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to request access to Ziegler’s account.

It is important to note that Ziegler has not been charged with any crimes related to this case, and he maintains that the encounter was consensual. However, the ongoing investigation and the exploration of additional charges indicate that the situation continues to evolve. Ziegler remains suspended from his position as Florida GOP Chair pending the outcome of the investigation.