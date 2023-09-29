Remembering Sarah Mescall: A Life Celebrated at Funeral Mass

The funeral Mass for Sarah Mescall, a teenager from Kilnamona, Co Clare, was held to honor and remember her vibrant spirit. Described as “a happy girl” and a “cheeky devil in the nicest possible way”, Sarah’s uncle, Oliver Mescall, assured mourners that she would always be with them.

The community gathered at the Church to pay tribute to Sarah, who tragically passed away at the age of 14. Fr Martin Shanahan acknowledged the heavy cloud hanging over the parish and expressed gratitude to the emergency services and medical staff who had given Sarah a chance.

Sarah’s friends, visibly distraught, embraced each other and listened to heartfelt tributes. They described her as loyal, hilarious, and always wearing a smile that brought joy to those around her. Her love for horses and show jumping brought her happiness, and her involvement in GAA (Gaelic Athletic Association) was a source of pride.

To symbolize Sarah’s life, gifts such as her riding helmet, fake tan, make-up, and camogie helmet were presented, along with family pictures that spoke volumes. Oliver Mescall acknowledged the incredible support received from the Inagh-Kilnamona Camogie Club, emphasizing the strength of the community.

Sarah’s father, Joe, shared that she found great joy in riding her pony, Gypsy, even managing to multitask with a phone in one hand and the reins in the other. She also loved attending the Queens teenage disco in Ennis with her friends, where she would have a great time. Mr. Mescall expressed deep gratitude for the support and assistance from neighbors and friends during this difficult time.

Sarah is survived her parents, Joe and Deirdre, as well as her brother, Jack, and sister, Emily. Following the funeral Mass, she was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

As investigations continue, Gardaí are looking into the possibility that Sarah’s death may be linked to a viral social media challenge. TikTok, too, has stated that such challenges are prohibited and would be removed if found. However, they maintain that the challenge in question is not a TikTok trend.

