Tragic Death of School Girl Highlights Dangers of Online Challenges

Sarah Mescall, a 14-year-old school girl from Ennis, Co Clare, tragically passed away after participating in a social media challenge known as “chroming” or “huffing”. It is believed that Sarah may have either witnessed others doing the challenge or may have been challenged to do it herself on the popular platform TikTok. She fell ill on Friday and was rushed to Crumlin Children’s Hospital in Dublin, where she sadly lost her life on Monday.

Chroming involves the inhalation of aerosol chemicals to achieve a temporary high. This dangerous practice has resulted in multiple deaths worldwide, including a 13-year-old Australian in March who died after inhaling a toxic substance at a friend’s house. The incident has raised concerns about the spread and influence of these challenges through social media platforms.

TikTok, in response to this tragedy, expressed their condolences to Sarah’s family and stated that content of this nature is strictly prohibited on their platform. They affirmed their commitment to protecting and supporting their community working with expert partners and providing safety resources. They have assured that any such content would be promptly removed if found.

The local authorities, An Garda Síochána, have notified the Coroner’s office of Sarah’s death and focused on preparing an investigation file. Niamh Smyth, chairwoman of the Oireachtas committee on media, brought up the issue of Sarah’s death with online safety commissioner Niamh Hodnett, stressing the need for an online safety code.

The tragic loss of Sarah Mescall has left the community in shock and deep sadness. Her local camogie club, Kilkishen Camogie Club, described her as a beautiful girl who will be greatly missed all who knew her. Her funeral will take place on Friday, where friends, family, and the community will gather to pay their respects.

In light of this devastating incident, it serves as a reminder of the importance of online safety and the potential dangers that can arise from participating in viral challenges that have not been properly vetted for risks and consequences.

