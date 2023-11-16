Supervalu and Sarah Jessica Parker: A Match Made in Instagram Heaven

In a surprising turn of events, it has come to light that renowned actress Sarah Jessica Parker is not only a fan of Supervalu but also a frequent visitor to Ireland. Parker, most famously known for her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the hit series Sex and the City, recently shared her love for the country on her Instagram account. Unbeknownst to many, Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick own a house in Donegal, and it seems that their trips to Ireland have been filled with grocery shopping at Supervalu.

The actress, in a recent Instagram post, featured a variety of Supervalu products, showcasing her appreciation for the brand. It is safe to say that Supervalu was thrilled to receive such a high-profile endorsement from one of Hollywood’s most beloved stars. Little did anyone expect that their collaboration would go even further.

Last week, Supervalu announced an exciting event that brought together Sarah Jessica Parker and their own wine expert, Kevin O’Callaghan. The duo hosted a live session on Instagram, promising an evening filled with laughter, knowledge, and of course, a toast to the finer things in life. This unexpected collaboration between Parker and Supervalu offers a unique opportunity for wine enthusiasts and Sex and the City fans alike to unite and celebrate their shared passions.

If you’re looking for a delightful blend of entertainment and wine expertise, mark your calendars and set your alarms for this extraordinary event. Whether you are a longtime fan of Supervalu, a follower of Sarah Jessica Parker, or simply a devotee of all things wine-related, this collaboration promises to be a worthwhile experience.

Stay tuned to World Wide Reb on 98FM’s Big Breakfast, weekday mornings at 8.10am, for the latest entertainment news, including updates on this exciting collaboration between Supervalu and Sarah Jessica Parker. Cheers to the unexpected connections that bring us joy!