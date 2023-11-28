Rare Family Photo: Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Celebrate Thanksgiving with Their Kids

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick, the beloved Hollywood couple, delighted fans with a rare family snapshot during the Thanksgiving holiday. The couple’s 21-year-old son, James, shared the heartwarming photo on his Instagram account, expressing his joy with a simple caption, “Cheers, California.”

In the picture, James holds the phone for the selfie as he snuggles up in bed next to his parents and his twin sisters, Marion and Tabitha, who are now 14 years old. Sarah Jessica Parker, known for her role in “Sex and the City,” is seen beaming with happiness, while Broderick, wearing a striped shirt and glasses, smiles from the other end of the bed.

Social media followers were quick to shower the family with love and admiration for the rare glimpse into their personal lives. One Instagram user wrote, “As a mama, that’s one happy mama having all her kids together!!” Another commenter described the picture as “so great.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick tied the knot in May 1997. They welcomed their first child, James, in 2002 and became parents to their twins through a surrogate seven years later. James recently graduated from high school in 2021 and embarked on his freshman year at Brown University in Rhode Island.

While the couple’s children have largely stayed out of the spotlight, occasionally they have made appearances with their parents at red carpet events. James, in particular, was seen at the premiere of “No Hard Feelings” in June, showing his support for his parents’ endeavors.

This rare family photo captures a moment of togetherness and gratitude during the Thanksgiving holiday, reminding us of the love and joy found within the Parker-Broderick household.

