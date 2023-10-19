Sarah Cooper Reflects on the Origins and Aftermath of Her Viral TikTok Videos

Sarah Cooper rose to internet fame during the pandemic with her popular lip-syncing videos of Donald Trump on TikTok. In a recent excerpt from her memoir, she revealed the inspiration behind these viral videos and the unexpected challenges that accompanied her sudden rise to fame.

Cooper admitted to being “addicted” to social media and constantly coming across videos of Trump. This inspired her to create her own lip-syncing renditions, which quickly gained millions of views. The success of her videos led to an unaired interview with TMZ and even a mention Jerry Seinfeld. However, along with the recognition came a sense of imposter syndrome.

Cooper described feeling overwhelmed the rapid pace of her newfound fame, admitting to experiencing imposter syndrome not only during that time but even as she writes her own memoir. The first time she was recognized in public was a moment of both pride and embarrassment. She recalls a young girl’s father sending her Cooper’s videos, making her realize that she had become an email forward from someone’s dad. This realization caused her to confront the fact that she had built her comedic career solely on “dad humor.”

As time went on, Cooper began to distance herself from the Trump impersonation videos. She no longer wanted to be solely associated with lip-syncing and Trump. Despite her initial embarrassment, Cooper recognized the significance of her videos and the impact they had made.

Since her TikTok fame, Cooper has pursued other creative projects. She filmed a comedy special for Netflix and landed a role in the coming-of-age film “Summering.” Additionally, she is set to star in “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story.”

Sarah Cooper’s journey from TikTok fame to exploring new opportunities reflects the challenges and introspection that come with sudden success. She has gracefully navigated the complexities of fame while continuing to showcase her comedic talents in various mediums.

Definitions:

– TikTok: A social media platform known for its short-form videos.

– Lip-syncing: The act of mouthing or mimicking the words of a song or speech without actually singing or speaking.

– Imposter syndrome: A psychological pattern in which an individual doubts their accomplishments and fears being exposed as a fraud.

– Memoir: A written account of one’s personal experiences.

Sources:

– Source article: [Link to the source article]

– Sarah Cooper’s TikTok videos: [Link to Sarah Cooper’s TikTok profile]

– Sarah Cooper’s Netflix comedy special: [Link to Sarah Cooper’s Netflix special]

– “Summering” film: [Link to information about the film]