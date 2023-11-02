New York Native Discovers Hidden Gems in Des Moines

Sarah Booz, a New York native who recently moved to Des Moines, Iowa, has become an influential figure in showcasing the city’s local food scene through her popular TikTok videos. Booz’s journey began when she stumbled upon Maccabee’s Jewish Deli, the only kosher deli in Iowa, and shared her excitement with her followers.

In one of her viral videos, Booz ordered a pastrami sandwich with deli mustard and raw onions on rye bread from Maccabee’s, attracting hundreds of people to the deli to try the same. Inspired her video, Des Moines resident Jack Payette created his own video, describing how the deli had become a popular spot due to Booz’s recommendation.

Since then, Booz has continued to share her experiences and recommendations on TikTok, featuring local restaurants like Lachele’s Fine Foods and Vietnam Cafe. Her videos have gained a significant following and caught the attention of Catch Des Moines, the city’s convention and visitors bureau. They have teamed up with Booz to create video reviews of the city’s best sandwiches, which will be shared on TikTok and other social platforms.

Booz’s influence extends beyond her food recommendations. She and her fiancé, Kyle Kirwan, moved to Des Moines due to its high quality of life, lower cost of living, and thriving arts scene. Booz particularly enjoys the vibrant atmosphere of the city, with its street festivals, pop-up events, and live music.

Although Booz grew up in New York City, she has embraced Des Moines as her new home. She appreciates the growing food scene and excellent breweries in the area. Booz describes Des Moines as “just a really nice place to live,” highlighting the sense of community and variety of activities available.

Sarah Booz’s TikTok (@sarahbooz) has garnered over 21,600 followers, and she can also be found on Instagram (@sarahbooz). Through her lively and informative videos, Booz continues to showcase the hidden gems and culinary delights of Des Moines, proving that even in lesser-known cities, there are exciting experiences waiting to be discovered.

FAQ

1. What made Sarah Booz move to Des Moines?

Sarah Booz and her fiancé, Kyle Kirwan, were drawn to Des Moines for its high quality of life, lower cost of living, and thriving arts scene. They were particularly impressed Mainframe Studios, the nation’s largest non-profit art studio building, where Kirwan’s studio is located.

2. How did Sarah Booz become an influential figure in Des Moines?

Booz gained attention sharing her excitement about Maccabee’s Jewish Deli, Iowa’s only kosher deli, in a viral TikTok video. Her recommendations and insights into the local food scene have attracted a large following on social media.

3. What is Sarah Booz’s collaboration with Catch Des Moines?

Catch Des Moines, the city’s convention and visitors bureau, has partnered with Booz to create video reviews of the best sandwiches in Des Moines. These reviews will be shared on TikTok and other social platforms.

4. What does Sarah Booz love about Des Moines?

Booz enjoys the vibrant atmosphere of Des Moines, with its street festivals, pop-up events, and live music. She also appreciates the city’s growing food scene and excellent breweries, describing it as “just a really nice place to live.”