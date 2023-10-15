Israel Demands Suspension of Sara Netanyahu’s Advisor for Derogatory Social Media Posts

Israel’s Civil Service Commission has requested the suspension of Tzipi Navon, bureau chief and advisor to Sara Netanyahu, after a series of offensive social media posts. In these posts, Navon referred to political opponents of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife as “traitors,” “traitorous Jews,” and “scum.”

One of Navon’s posts came in response to criticism of Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of national security ahead of a recent Hamas attack. Navon blamed the prime minister’s opponents for inciting during a time of war and urged people to report critical posts in order to “protect our prime minister.”

The Civil Service Commission expressed their disapproval of Navon’s statements in a letter to the director general of the prime minister’s office. They emphasized that such offensive and divisive statements are unacceptable for a civil servant, particularly one working in the Prime Minister’s Office or residence.

The commission further highlighted the inappropriateness of Navon’s remarks, given the current state of war and the need for unity among the people of Israel. They mentioned the efforts of citizens to support the war effort, help the soldiers, and assist residents affected the conflict.

Navon has already faced disciplinary action for her social media posts. In 2021, a disciplinary investigation was initiated against her, leading to a lawsuit and conviction in the disciplinary court. As a result, she received a severe reprimand, had half her salary confiscated, and was demoted for eight months.

No response has been received from the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the matter.

Source: *No URLs provided*