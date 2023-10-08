How to Watch the Liga MX Match Between Leon and Santos Laguna

Santos Laguna and Club Leon will be facing off at the Estadio Nuevo Corona on Sunday to kick off the new schedule of the Mexican Liga MX. Santos Laguna is coming off a 2-1 victory against Club Tijuana, while Club Leon drew 1-1 with Queretaro in their last match.

The kick-off time for the game is set for 9:05 pm Eastern Time (ET), or 6:05 pm Pacific Time (PT). Fans can watch the match live on TV on TUDN and Fox Deportes. The game will also be available for streaming online through Fubo.

Santos Laguna has a full squad available for selection and no injuries to worry about. However, Alan Cervantes and Felix Torres are at risk of suspension as they have accumulated four yellow cards each.

On the other hand, Leon boss Nicolas Larcamon also has an almost full-strength squad to choose from. Ivan Rodriguez is expected to replace the suspended Romero in the middle, and Ivan Moreno and Osvaldo Rodriguez could be deployed on the flanks. The front three for Leon will likely consist of Angel Mena, Federico Vinas, and Alfonso Alvarado.

In their past five meetings, Leon and Santos Laguna have had an equal record, with two wins each and a draw. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory in this match and improve their standings in the Liga MX.

