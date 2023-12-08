Santa Cruz Implements New Oversized Vehicle Ordinance

In an effort to address concerns regarding RVs and campers parked on the streets, the City of Santa Cruz has implemented a new oversized vehicle ordinance. The ordinance, which went into effect on Monday after a prolonged approval process, prohibits vehicles over 20 feet long or 7 feet wide and 8 feet high from parking between midnight and 5 a.m. without a permit.

The implementation of the ordinance follows years of debate and opposition from various groups. The California Coastal Commission previously blocked a version of the street-parking ban, citing concerns over criminalizing homelessness. However, a revised version of the ordinance was approved as a one-year pilot project.

Under the new ordinance, Santa Cruz police will begin ticketing oversized vehicles parked during the prohibited hours. The initial citation will come with a warning, while subsequent tickets will cost $50. Vehicles cannot be towed based solely on unpaid parking tickets, but can be towed for other reasons such as blocking right-of-ways or having expired registration.

The city has also established safe parking programs to assist those living in their vehicles. These programs offer different tiers of parking options, ranging from one-night-only parking to 24-hour-a-day parking with access to social services for finding permanent housing.

However, some residents living in RVs and campers are choosing to leave the city to avoid ticketing or towing. The cost of gas to commute to the designated parking areas, the risk of vehicle breakdowns, and concerns about lack of privacy are among the reasons cited for their decision.

Overall, the implementation of the oversized vehicle ordinance aims to address safety concerns and help individuals transition from living in their vehicles to more stable housing situations. It remains to be seen whether the one-year pilot project will be extended or revised based on its impact.