Santa Anita Results: Slow Down Andy Impressive in the Awesome Again Stakes

In the $300,000 Grade I Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita, Slow Down Andy put on an impressive performance. The 4-year-old son of Nyquist, ridden Mario Gutierrez, went gate-to-wire in the wet-fast track race. He set fractions of 22.97, 46.91, and 1:10.59 before finishing with a time of 1:47.62 for the mile and an eighth. Slow Down Andy, trained Doug O’Neill, has now won two out of three races at Santa Anita.

After finishing third in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar, Slow Down Andy seems to be rounding into form for the upcoming Breeders’ Cup. The colt had previously lost five consecutive races before his victory in the Awesome Again Stakes. His win over Defunded 2 1/4 lengths shows that he is back in top form.

Gutierrez, who rode Slow Down Andy, praised the horse’s performance. He mentioned that the key to his success was letting the horse run comfortably without fighting him. Gutierrez believes that Slow Down Andy will be a strong contender in the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Owner Paul Reddam also expressed his satisfaction with the horse’s performance, noting that the track conditions played in their favor.

In other races at Santa Anita, Dr. Schivel and Speed Boat Beach had a thrilling stretch duel in the Santa Anita Sprint, with Dr. Schivel gaining the victory a head. There are talks of a rematch between these two horses in the Breeders’ Cup Sprint.

Hong Kong Harry continued his winning ways in the City of Hope Mile, winning a neck over Astronomer. In the Eddie D Stakes, Lane Way, ridden Mike Smith, rallied to beat Bran a half length in the rain-altered turf race.

These races at Santa Anita showcased the talent and excitement that the sport of horse racing brings. Slow Down Andy, Dr. Schivel, and Hong Kong Harry are all horses to watch as the Breeders’ Cup approaches.

