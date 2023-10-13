Sandvine Scraps Controversial Surveillance Technology Amid Economic Woes

Computer networking company Sandvine has decided to abandon its efforts to sell a contentious internet surveillance technology called “Digital Witness” to US law enforcement agencies. The product, which was designed to track encrypted messages sent through popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Signal, was marketed as a tool for covertly monitoring internet use. However, Sandvine faced economic difficulties and concerns about its previous work with authoritarian governments, which hindered the success of Digital Witness.

The company had already provided trial versions of the technology in the US, but it ultimately decided to lay off most of the employees involved in the initiative. Sandvine’s Chief Solutions Officer, Samir Marwaha, attributed the job cuts to the state of the global economy. While the company declined to comment on specific products or customers, Digital Witness is still listed on Sandvine’s website, which primarily caters to law enforcement and government agencies.

Unlike spyware that infiltrates a mobile phone, Digital Witness does not hack devices orpass encryption. Instead, it analyzes encrypted traffic flowing across internet networks and gathers metadata about communications. Sandvine promoted Digital Witness as a revolutionary solution that could help investigatory agencies extract leads from network data and classify encrypted traffic, messages, voice calls, contacts, cryptocurrency transactions, and more.

The widespread use of encryption has improved privacy protections for individuals, but it has posed challenges for law enforcement and intelligence agencies. Digital Witness aimed to address this challenge providing a powerful tool for police agencies to identify criminal networks through their communications. However, critics raised concerns about potential abuse and the impact on journalists and activists in repressive countries who rely on encrypted messengers for protection against government surveillance.

Sandvine reportedly negotiated deals to sell licenses for Digital Witness to Australia’s Attorney-General’s Department and provided trials to the US Drug Enforcement Administration and several state and local law enforcement agencies. The FBI and other potential customers in India, the United Arab Emirates, and Europe also expressed interest. However, the layoffs in June ended the efforts to sell Digital Witness in North America and left other global sales uncertain.

Sandvine, which was acquired private equity firm Francisco Partners in 2017, specializes in “deep packet inspection” technology used to manage internet traffic. While the technology has innocuous applications like monitoring data usage or blocking spam, it can also enable government-mandated censorship and surveillance. Sandvine’s equipment has been implicated in censorship controversies in countries like Azerbaijan, Belarus, and Eritrea.

Sandvine’s strategic shift into the surveillance technology market with Digital Witness marked a significant change from its traditional focus on selling equipment to telecom companies for network management. However, the company faced challenges in implementing this new strategy, leading to its decision to abandon the product.