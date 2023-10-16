SANDLOT Star Patrick Renna Reaches New Audience as Dancing TikTok Dad

Patrick Renna, well-known for his roles in “The Sandlot” and “The Big Green,” is now gaining popularity with a new generation showcasing his dance moves on TikTok. Initially hesitant about joining the platform, Renna was convinced a Gen Z friend to give it a try. He enlisted the help of his friends Caige and Cru Moore, dubbing themselves the “Chubby Ginger” dance crew.

Since November 2021, Renna and the Moore brothers have been entertaining their audience dancing to various songs, including tracks Lizzo and NFL theme songs. Their NFL theme dance video has garnered over 6 million views. Renna’s eldest daughter, along with Lynsey Moore, Cru’s wife and Renna’s childhood friend, assist in creating the choreography and adapting popular dance trends for the group.

Renna humorously shared some behind-the-scenes drama, jokingly saying Caige constantly tries to upstage him, while Cru sometimes lacks enthusiasm. Despite their playful rivalry, Renna enjoys spending time with his sons Flynn and Liam, who are three years apart but inseparable.

Unlike many former child actors who struggle with the pressures of fame, Renna credits his grounded nature to his family’s support. He had a “normal” childhood, never changing schools when he entered the acting industry and maintaining the same group of friends. This stability has helped him avoid the pitfalls often associated with child stardom.

Renna’s iconic role as Hamilton “Ham” Porter in “The Sandlot” continues to be his most recognized performance. His sons, Flynn and Liam, are also passionate about sports. Liam shows a natural aptitude for soccer, while Flynn’s love for baseball has led Renna to become his coach. Renna jokes that he is now committed to coaching his son’s baseball team indefinitely.

Patrick Renna’s journey on TikTok has allowed him to connect with a new audience while showcasing his fun and energetic personality. Through his involvement on the platform, Renna continues to capture the hearts of viewers young and old.

