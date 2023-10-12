Former Child Star Patrick Renna Dances His Way to TikTok Fame with Friends

At 44 years old, former child star Patrick Renna, best known for his roles in “The Sandlot” and “The Big Green,” is now gaining attention on TikTok. Renna, alongside his friends Caige and Cru Moore, has been capturing audiences with their dance moves on the popular platform.

It all started when one of Renna’s Gen Z friends introduced him to TikTok and suggested he try dancing on the app. Although Renna was initially hesitant, he decided to gather a group of his “Chubby Ginger” friends for some fun dance videos. Their NFL dance routine, originally choreographed Austin and Marideth Telenko, went viral and gained 6 million views.

While the trio chooses their dances from existing social media trends, Renna’s childhood friend Lynsey Moore, who has a background in dance, helps adapt the choreography to fit their abilities. She also acts as their choreographer during rehearsals, making sure they are in sync.

The group, jokingly nicknamed XL (Renna), XXL (Caige Moore), and XXXL (Cru Moore), may have an easygoing chemistry, but there are occasional challenges. Renna jokes about Caige trying to upstage him and the need to remind him to stay in his lane. On the other hand, Renna mentions that Cru can be lackluster at times, earning some reprimands from his wife, who is the choreographer.

Despite these challenges, the group continues to create entertaining content while balancing their responsibilities as dads. They mostly rehearse and film when their seven combined children are at school, but sometimes Caige’s oldest daughter joins in and suggests trends for them to try.

Renna, who now has two sports-loving children of his own, actively participates in their activities. His son Liam, at a young age, already shows a passion for soccer with an aggressive nature. Flynn, his other child, enjoys playing T-ball, and Renna coaches his team. Being involved in his kids’ sports allows Renna to prioritize spending time with them and even relive some of his favorite movie moments.

With their infectious dance moves and relatable dad antics, Renna and his friends have found success on TikTok, capturing the attention of millions and even celebrities like Lizzo. Dancing has become a way for Renna to stay connected with his youth and bring joy to his followers.

