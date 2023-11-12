New Article: Western Digital’s Data Loss Problem with SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs: A Hardware Issue

Western Digital’s SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs have been in the spotlight lately due to reports of sudden data loss. In May, it was revealed that some 4TB drives were affected, and Western Digital promised a firmware update to resolve the issue. However, the problem seems to extend beyond just the 4TB models. Both 2TB and 3TB SSDs have also been experiencing data loss, with no official firmware updates announced for these drives.

An expert in data recovery, Markus Häfele, Managing Director of Attingo, has shed some light on the problem. Attingo regularly comes across failed SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs and has noticed a common trend. The issue appears to be related to hardware rather than firmware. Specifically, the resistors used in these SSDs are oversized for the circuit board, leading to weak connections and a higher likelihood of breaking. Additionally, the soldering material used to attach these resistors is prone to forming bubbles and breaking easily.

It’s still unclear whether the root cause lies solely with the resistors, the soldering material, or a combination of both. Interestingly, newer revisions of the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs have been modified with extra epoxy resin to secure the oversized components. This suggests that Western Digital may be aware of the hardware problems. However, even these updated models are still experiencing failures, resulting in a significant demand for data recovery services.

The situation raises concerns about Western Digital’s handling of the issue. The company’s communication with customers and the media has come under scrutiny. The Verge initially reported the data loss problem back in August, after one of their editors lost a video stored on a SanDisk Extreme 3TB SSD. Despite numerous inquiries, Western Digital has remained silent on the matter.

NAND memory-based drives can lose data due to various factors, including manufacturing defects or capacity issues. However, the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSDs, purchased from reputable retailers like Amazon, should not be prone to these failures. The poor choice of resistors seems to be a potential culprit in this case.

As the reports of data loss continue to surface, customers are growing increasingly frustrated with Western Digital’s lack of response. It remains to be seen how the company will address and resolve this ongoing problem.

